LIVERMORE FALLS — Renovation CrossFit has announced that Mackenzie Stevenson has joined the team as a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer.

Stevenson has been a CrossFit enthusiast since 2014, mainly working out in her own basement. In January 2018, Stevenson began taking classes at Renovation CrossFit. In April 2019, she attended her CrossFit Level 1 training in Portland.

In addition to being a CrossFit Level 1 trainer, Stevenson also works part-time as a vet tech at Turner Veterinary Service in Turner. She lives in Wayne with her husband and two children, who also attend CrossFit classes at Renovation CrossFit. She began coaching classes on May 1, and will be teaching on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:45 a.m.

On its website, CrossfFit is defined as “constantly varied, functional movement performed at relatively high intensity.” This means the workouts are always changing, filled with moves that improve and help a person’s everyday life and movements, at an intensity that is challenging for that person.

CrossFit prides itself on scaling options that make it accessible to everyone, not just the elite. The needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree, not kind. CrossFit is for everyone.

The word CrossFit can sometimes be intimidating. However, fitness and training come in all packages, all shapes, all sizes and changes during different seasons of our lives. The goal at Training Floor Fitness and Renovation CrossFit is to coach people to reach their best in every session.

Options are available for any and all fitness levels and abilities. The Renovation CrossFit team would love to have you try a class. The first class is always free.

Renovation CrossFit offers CrossFit classes at various times of the day, Monday through Saturday. It also offers Zumba two nights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as the popular Chair-A-Cise classes for the older population three mornings a week.

The public is invited to join Renovation CrossFit on Memorial Day for a free workout of the day called “Murph.” The routine is a traditional “hero” CrossFit workout run at CrossFit gyms around the country on Memorial Day weekend.

Murph is held in memory of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, New York, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. The workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and a 1-mile run to finish, all while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest.

Options for the workout including not wearing the vest; doing a half-Murph, where all reps and lengths are cut in half; or splitting the workout with a partner. More information may be found on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/380414176022109/.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: