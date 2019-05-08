FAYETTE – Phyllis Nason Hewett, passed away peacefully at home in Fayette on Monday May 6, 2019.She was born in Houlton, June 16, 1934, the daughter of Ralph and Captola (Cunliffe) Nason. She graduated from Kent’s Hill School and later married Frederick Hewett, May 20, 1956. They made their home in Fayette and she worked as the arts and crafts director at Camp Winnebago for many years. She was the cook at Echo Lodge and also cooked at Maranacook School in Readfield. She worked for a time as a teacher’s aide at the Fayette Central School. She was a member of the Fayette Fire Department Auxiliary and the Kents Hill United Methodist Church.Phyllis enjoyed baking and making wedding cakes. She helped her mother with a ceramic shop for many years before taking it on herself. She also enjoyed sewing, arranging flowers, yard sales and going for rides and road trips.Mrs. Hewett was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Ronald and Clayton Nason and sister, Ruth Johnson. She is survived by her brother, Emery Nason and his wife, Rayma; her son, Michael Hewett and his fiancé, Phyllis Rollings, her daughter, Ruth Archer and her husband, John; her grandchildren, Charlene Churchill and her husband, Nate, Daniel Archer, Emily Rioux and her husband, Jason, Joshua Hewett and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Libby, Amie Bussiere, Scott Hewett, Michelle Geronimo and her husband, Roy; great-grandsons, Austin, Brenden and Holden Churchill; as well as several in-laws and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may visit at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Friday 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Readfield United Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Fayette Mills Cemetery.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to the Kent’s Hill United Methodist Church 1564 Main Street Readfield, Maine 04355

