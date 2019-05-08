DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Annual Plant Sale and Bake Sale sponsored by the Lisbon United Methodist Church in Lisbon Falls will be held Saturday (just in time for Mother’s Day) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 14 School St. The event raises money for local and regional missions, nonprofit organizations offering assistance to people in need. —Monica, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Personal Onsite Development is having a yard sale fundraiser at 410 Summer St. in Auburn Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be clothes, household items, holiday items, pictures, puzzles and lots more available. On Saturday, there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and chips for sale. There will also be a basket raffle, with tickets sold until the drawing on July 10.

All proceeds support the organization’s community program for adults with intellectual disabilities. —No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rumford Hospital Auxiliary Annual Yard and Tent Sale will be held on Saturday, May 18. Items for sale will include furniture, rugs, kitchen goods, books and office items. All proceeds will benefit Rumford Hospital. Donations will be accepted up until the day of the sale. For more information, call 364-3648 or 364-5292. —Marcy, no town

ANSWER: For your information, the Rumford Hospital is located at 209 Lincoln Ave., Rumford. Get those nooks and crannies cleared out and see what the hospital and other nonprofit organizations in your area can use.

If you are involved with a nonprofit and are seeking donations or volunteers, Sun Spots is the place for “The Big Ask.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a place in Lewiston-Auburn where one can bring used motor oil for disposal?—Dave, no town

ANSWER: Trot yourself on over to the city of Lewiston’s Solid Waste Facility at 424 River Road. It will take that oil off your hands.

Hours are 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Call 513-3006 or go to: https://www.lewistonmaine.gov/204/Solid-Waste-Division where there is great information about all the items you can dispose of and where to take other items that are not accepted at the facility.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the question about cleaning a glass cooktop in the May 3 Sun Spots, we swear by Cook Top brand Cleaning Creme for Smooth Top Ranges. It is safe for radiant, halogen, glass and ceramic cooktops. It comes in a 20-ounce, white plastic bottle. Cook Top is the registered trademark and the product is manufactured by Elco Laboratories Inc., 6000 Perimeter Drive, Dublin OH 43017. The telephone number is 1-800-599-7569.

This product was also highly recommended by many friends. It can be purchased at Agren Appliance on Minot Avenue in Auburn. It is a little pricey (about $9 a bottle), but works like a charm. One bottle lasts maybe five months because only a little bit is required with each daily cleaning. —No name, no town

ANSWER: So many readers in Sun Spots Land have been so helpful with this question. This is what this community is all about. I so appreciate the assistance with these and other burning questions. These responses make my job much more fun. Keep up the good work.

