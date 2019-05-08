Booking
Lewiston
- Ryan Stone, 28, of 163 Bates St., on a charge of domestic criminal restraint, 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, at 165 Bates St., Auburn.
- Tyler Mason, 22, of 165 Bates St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, on Elm Street., Androscoggin County.
- Danica Perry, 23, of 15 Country Acres Park, Durham, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. at 91 Webster St., Lisbon.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles