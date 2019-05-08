The Rangeley Community Chorus will present an evening of music entitled “Do You Hear the People Sing?” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The chorus includes members from the Rangeley area as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Cost of admission is $15 for adults and $10 for folks 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org by clicking on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or by calling 207-864-5000. They will also be available at the door. For more information, call 207-864-5000.
