RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness announce that the Rangeley RuKaBi Race will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 26. The race consists of three legs: Run 3.5 miles, kayak 1.5 miles and bike 3.5 miles (participants will first bike, then kayak and end with the run). All events will start in Rangeley Town Park. A portion of the run/bike course is on a dirt road.

Participants may enter as a team, with each member competing in one of the legs of the race. Individuals may enter and do all three legs of the race.

Participants can register prior to race day at the Rangeley Health and Wellness Fitness Center or the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms will also be available on the chamber’s website. If participants require rental equipment, the deadline to register is Monday, May 13. Availability of equipment is limited and will be assigned to registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants may also register on the day of the race from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. at the chamber. The race will start at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the first female to complete the course, the first male to complete the course and the first team to complete the course.

For more information or to preregister, contact the chamber at 207-864-5571 or [email protected], or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 207-864-3055 or [email protected]

