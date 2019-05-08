RANDOLPH — A man and woman from Richmond were arrested Saturday on drug charges after Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies inquired about damage to a car in the parking lot of Goggin’s IGA.

The driver, Michael Bronn, 37, who police said was in possession of heroin and crack cocaine, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and illegal attachment of registration plates. The passenger, Deanna Hood, 34, who was in possession of crack cocaine, according to police, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Michael Bronn, left; Deanna Hood, right

Lt. Chris Read said sheriff’s deputies made contact with Bronn and Hood in a white car that had “heavy front end damage.” Read said Wednesday he did not know when the damage happened, but deputies probably would have pulled the vehicle over for having a headlight out.

Deputies also spoke with a manager at IGA, who said Bronn was acting suspiciously in the store.

When deputies checked the license plate, they found that a different car was registered with that plate. Deputies deployed a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted them to the presence of drugs on Bronn and Hood.

Both were taken to the Kennebec County Jail and later released on bail.

