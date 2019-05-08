RUMFORD — Town officials are accepting suggestions from nonprofit organizations for how to spend a $50,000 payment from Poland Spring Water Co.

The Community Benefit Fund was established when the town agreed to let the company draw water from two Water District wells.

“We’re looking for ideas to do something good for the community,” Interim Town Manager Scott Cole said.

A five-person committee will be established to “take all the ideas (and) then decide how to use the money,” Cole said. “Ideas could be for using the whole $50,000, or splitting it up. It would be up to the committee.”

Proposed bylaws for the fund were reviewed Thursday by selectmen, with minor changes made. They will next be reviewed by a lawyer before coming back to the board for approval.

The fund agreement between the town and Nestlé Waters North America Inc. was made Nov, 16, 2017. It is part of a 15-year agreement signed in August 2017 by the Rumford Water District and Poland Spring Water Co., allowing the bottler to draw up to 150 million gallons of water per year from two wells.

The agreement calls for Nestlé Waters to invest $250,000 per year over the first four years of water extraction to create an investment fund of $1 million. It also requires Nestlé to pay $50,000 per ear in each of the first four years to Rumford, and $20,000 per year in lieu of taxes during the 15-year agreement.

Brad Adley, who helped craft the bylaws, told selectmen Thursday that Mark Dubois of Poland Spring would like to see “a big splash this year” with the first $50,000.

Cole said he expects formation of the committee to happen quickly. He said those interested in serving should watch for a formal notice from the Board of Selectmen.

The fund’s proposed bylaws stipulate committee members be residents of Rumford but not municipal employees.

