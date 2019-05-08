DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a senior citizen with no family in the area and could use some help. Is there a senior center where I can get information, be involved, and make some friends? — Curtis, no town

ANSWER: There is a wonderful place in Lewiston that can meet your needs. SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road (795-4010) is there for you.

As a matter of fact, Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus just sent this notice out: “Connect, Create, Contribute” is the 2019 theme for “Older Americans Month”.

Betsy wrote that the powerful words in this theme are meant to discourage isolation and promote purpose. Isolation and lack of purpose can fuel depression and loneliness in anyone, but older people are especially vulnerable.

Communities that value the contributions of older adults are stronger. By engaging and supporting all community members, the SeniorsPlus organization recognizes that older people play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks, and lives.

Last year SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, served more than 17,000 people, offering everything from Meals on Wheels to Medicare counseling and education classes. This figure includes 2,514 Lewiston residents with a total of 47,198 units of service, a $540,578 value, and 1,581 Auburn residents with a total of 22,533 units of service, a $286,065 value.

The staff at SeniorsPlus urges you to connect, create and contribute for stronger and more diverse communities this month and throughout the year.

SeniorsPlus is there when you need it. As a nonprofit, it is a trusted resource that doesn’t “sell” anything and provides goodwill and well-being. Most of their programs are free. They listen and support through the changes life brings.

My interactions with the organization have been so positive over the years. They are extremely proactive and very kind. Give them a call!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Our nonprofit is looking for a place where we can take documents to be shredded. Can you help? — No name, no town

ANSWER: Everyone is cleaning out after tax time and Sun Spots has received a few requests for this service recently. Both Staples (855 Lisbon St., Lewiston, 241-6595) and Office Max (88 Union St., Auburn, 782-1119) accept documents to be taken away and shredded for a fee. You can call ahead or just go in with your papers.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been trying to contact Central Maine Power concerning electrical wires going through tree limbs. Does CMP take care of that? If so, who do I contact? I’ve called, but can’t seem to get to a real person to speak with. I would appreciate your help. Thanks! — Don, Lewiston

ANSWER: I like to talk to real people, too, so I understand your frustration. I called CMP at 1-800-750-4000 and got to a real person right away. As far as your tree limb situation goes, depending on where it is, they may send a crew out to look it over.

You can also go to CMP’s website at cmpco.com. There’s an online email form you can fill out under the Support tab at the bottom of the page. On the site, it’s written that those emails are reviewed every day.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

