HALLOWELL — The Harlow is seeking art for the upcoming exhibition, “Women. Respond!,” an open call juried show which will be on view Aug. 2 to Sept. 7. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Entries will be juried by a curatorial committee comprised of Deb Fahy and Amy Peters Wood and fine art and museum consultant Daphne Anderson Deeds.

Body image, male sexual misconduct, discrimination, gender identity, likeability are just a few of many issues women are faced with on a daily basis. As a woman, how do you respond artistically to current events? If you are a person who does not identify as a woman — what attributes do you think are essential for defining female-ness in today’s world? Is it a fluid line? Grab your glue guns, knitting needles, chisels, brushes, cameras or other medium or choice. With a broad brush and open mind, answer to the call: Women. Respond!

Some restrictions may apply. Hazardous materials and open flames will not be accepted. All artists are welcome to submit, regardless of gender identity.

To learn more and submit artwork, visit harlowgallery.org/call-women-respond.

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

