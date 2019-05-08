Primary school:

Wednesday, May 8 – Chicken & Gravy, mashed potato, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk.

Thursday, May 9 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, corn, peaches, milk.

Friday, May 10 – Cheeseburger Sub, french fries, applesauce, milk.

Monday, May 13 – Chicken Patty Sandwich, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk.

Tuesday, May 14 – Turkey Sandwich, Goldfish, baby carrots, apple, milk.

Friday, May 15 – Cheese Pizza, Ham Pizza, tossed salad, applesauce, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

Elementary school:

Wednesday, May 8 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, May 9 – Chicken & Gravy, mashed potato, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 10 – Cheeseburger Sub, french fries, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Monday, May 13 – Chicken Patty Sandwich, baked beans, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, May 14 – Chicken Alfredo Pasta, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 15 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

Middle school:

Wednesday, May 8 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, May 9 – Chicken & Gravy, mashed potato, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 10 – Cheeseburger Sub, french fries, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Monday, May 13 – Chicken Patty Sandwich, baked beans, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, May 14 – Chicken Alfredo Pasta, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 15 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich and salad choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

