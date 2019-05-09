NORWAY — Expert birders and new birders are invited to join the Western Foothills Land Trust for its 32nd annual bird walk through a variety of habitats on Saturday, May 11, at the Roberts Farm Preserve, 64 Roberts Rd., Norway.

Our migratory friends are returning. On May 11, the WFLT will kick off its 32nd anniversary year celebration with an annual bird walk, rain or shine. We will gather at the warming hut at Roberts Farm at 7:30 a.m. Bring binoculars, bird guides, and your curiosity. There is often a blend of expert birders and beginners; all are welcome.

We aim to identify 30 to 40 species of birds in two hours; the May 2018 bird walk recorded 48 species at Roberts Farm. There is no charge, but donations are welcome and will be used towards a planned new trail on the Roberts Farm Extension parcel. For information: call 739-2124 or email [email protected]

Roberts Farm is an e-bird “hot spot.” For a listing of species identified on previous Roberts Farm bird walks, visit https://ebird.org/hotspot/L3772887?yr=all&m=&rank=mrec.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: