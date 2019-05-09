Telstar Middle School Varsity Softball, Telstar 7 Monmouth 3: The Lady Rebels started out a little slow by going through the batting order without a hit. Riley Jerome broke the hit-less streak with a single, then promptly stole second, she moved to third on a single by Sarah Chase. Quinn Jerome came to the plate and fouled off eight pitches before driving a shot to left center field for a bases clearing triple. She scored on a double by Kenzie Eliot, who then scored after a sacrifice by Karen Marshall and a single by Gabby Groves. Gigi DeVivo scored in the 5th inning after a single she stole second and scored when Riley Jerome hit a single. Riley stole second, and scored on a Sarah Chase single. Gigi DeVivo scored in the 7th by hitting a single, then stole second, then made it to third on a sacrifice by Morgan Zetts. After Maylyn Hastings walked, Riley Jerome grounded out while Gigi crossed the plate. Defensively, the team only had one error. Riley Jerome and Kenzi Eliot combined to pitch an excellent game with 7 strikeouts and only two walks. The Lady rebels played well without having any practice on an actual field prior to the game. They travel to Buckfield for their next game.
-
Business
Franklin Savings Bank branch recognized
-
Boston Red Sox
Matters of politics, race accompany Red Sox to White House today
-
Business
US trade deficit edges up to $50 billion in March
-
Business
Burger King’s latest plan to reach customers: Whoppers delivered to your car
-
Nation / World
Vatican establishes new rule for sexual abuse complaints and coverups involving bishops