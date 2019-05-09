Telstar Middle School Varsity Softball, Telstar 7 Monmouth 3: The Lady Rebels started out a little slow by going through the batting order without a hit. Riley Jerome broke the hit-less streak with a single, then promptly stole second, she moved to third on a single by Sarah Chase. Quinn Jerome came to the plate and fouled off eight pitches before driving a shot to left center field for a bases clearing triple. She scored on a double by Kenzie Eliot, who then scored after a sacrifice by Karen Marshall and a single by Gabby Groves. Gigi DeVivo scored in the 5th inning after a single she stole second and scored when Riley Jerome hit a single. Riley stole second, and scored on a Sarah Chase single. Gigi DeVivo scored in the 7th by hitting a single, then stole second, then made it to third on a sacrifice by Morgan Zetts. After Maylyn Hastings walked, Riley Jerome grounded out while Gigi crossed the plate. Defensively, the team only had one error. Riley Jerome and Kenzi Eliot combined to pitch an excellent game with 7 strikeouts and only two walks. The Lady rebels played well without having any practice on an actual field prior to the game. They travel to Buckfield for their next game.

Telstar Middle School Basebal, Monmouth 12 Telstar 2: The Rebels fell in to Monmouth in their season opener. Chip Calderwood and William Doyle scored the runs for the young Rebel team. Bode Leach improved his play behind the plate with throwing out 2 base runners. The team needs to improve on pitching and hitting before next game.

– Coach Tim O’Connor

High School Track & Field Boys Meet at Telstar, April 29. Mt. Valley 154.75, Winthrop 70.75, Madison 53,75, Gould 31.75, Telstar 20. 100-meters: Winning time: 11.3 seconds. Telstar finishers: 8. Brayden Stevens (12.7); 9. Myles Lilly (13.0). 400m: WT: 57.5. Telstar: 2. Michael Jones (58.7). 200m: WT: 25.3. Telstar: 7. M. Lilly (27.6). High jump: Winning height: 5-6. Telstar: 6. Jake Chaisson 4-6. Long jump: WH: 18-2.5. Telstar: 8. B. Stevens 16-3.5 Pole vault: 1. M. Jones: 9 ft. Girls Meet at Telstar, April 29. Telstar 104, Winthrop 66.75, Mt. Valley 63.75, Madison 25.75, Gould 23.75. 100-meter hurdles: 1. Dylan Duclos 20.6. 100m: 1. Kaitlee Killam 13.4; 2. Talia Paaso 14.3; 3. D. Duclos 14.6; 4. Adeline Charette 15.1; 9 E.B. Hoff 15.7; 10. Livia Doucette 16.0. 1600-m: 1. Sophie Hanscom 7:35.7; 2. Emily Hanscom 7:40.5. 4×100 relay: 1. Telstar (Duclos, Killam, Charette, Hoff, Doucett, Paaso, L. Kimball, M. Hallett) 58.6. 400m: Winning time: 1:01.1. Telstar finishers: 2. Calla Orino 1:06.0. 800m: WT: 2:33.7. Telstar: 3. S. Hanscom 3:27.2; 4. E.B. Hoff 33.2. High jump: Winning height: 4-4. Telstar 2. D. Duclos 4-4; 3. Maddy Hallett 3-10. Long jump: 1. C. Orino 15-2.5; 3. K. Killam 13-2.5; 7. T. Paason 11-11.5; 16. L. Kimball 8-0.

