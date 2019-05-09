Practice target shooting at wildlife park

GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park, Route 26, will hold target practice on Saturday, May 11. Certified instructors from Bryant Pond 4-H Camps will have archery and rifle ranges set up to try

Staff from the UMaine 4-H camp will review basic gun handling and shot placement using various targets for each session. They will have information on how to connect with local resources for archery, target shooting and hunter safety programs.

From 10 a.m. to noon, ages 9 & up will have a chance to shoot a bow, learn basic safety and practice shooting skills. The pellet rifle experience will be offered from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for age 10 and up.

Instructors will set up targets, showcase a variety of bows and pellet rifles and provide instruction. These activities are for families, all genders and all age groups.

Seniors group to meet at restuarant

LEWISTON — The IHM Golden Age Club will meet Tuesday, May 14, at the Chick-a-dee Restaurant, Lisbon Street.

A social hour will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Everyone will receive their own bill, tip and tax included, after lunch.

Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations by Sunday, May 12. New members and guests are welcome.

Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of April 25 are: First place, Pauline Quimby and Mickie Farnum; second, Gil Cote and Roger Labbe; third, Cecilia Treworgy and Bob Cielinsky; fourth, Richard Cloutier and Connie Pleau; and fifth, Pat Harrington and Roger St. Pierre.

This is the last week of league play and they will begin again in September. Members will play Thursdays all summer, but scores will not be tracked.

