Firefighters from Poland, Leeds, Turner, Greene, Auburn, Hebron, Minot and Buckfield respond to the fire at 98 Snell Hill Road in Turner on Thursday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover 

TURNER — A Snell Hill Road home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

A Leeds firefighter is covered in debris after exiting the house at 98 Snell Hill Road on Thursday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m.

Fire chief Nathan Guptill said investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, who arrived shortly after 1 p.m., would be tasked with determining the cause and area of origin of the fire.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived to find the entire home engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control within about 40 minutes from the time they arrived at the scene.

At least six area fire departments assisted Turner Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

 

 

A Leeds firefighter battles the house fire at 98 Snell Hill Road in Turner on Thursday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

Firetrucks line Snell Hill Road in Turner as firefighters from at least eight towns help put out the fire at 98 Snell Hill Road on Thursday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

