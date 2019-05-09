TURNER — A Snell Hill Road home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m.

Fire chief Nathan Guptill said investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, who arrived shortly after 1 p.m., would be tasked with determining the cause and area of origin of the fire.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived to find the entire home engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control within about 40 minutes from the time they arrived at the scene.

At least six area fire departments assisted Turner Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: