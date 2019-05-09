DEAR SUN SPOTS: I heard that there are special Moxie T-shirts for sale and I want to find out where and when they can be purchased. I have to have one! Can you help? — No name, Lisbon

ANSWER: Well, it just so happens that I have an “in” with the upcoming “Moxie-ness”, just another perk of being Ms. Sun Spots! I rang up Julie-Ann Baumer, the curator of this year’s Moxie Festival and she gave me the scoop.

These blue, limited-edition, (limited quantity) T-shirts are selling for ONE DAY ONLY at the Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union (325 Lisbon St.) on Saturday, May 11 (TOMORROW) from 8 a.m. to noon. They cost $20 (cash) each.

Julie-Ann said, “These special T-shirts are a test run to get people excited about the festival, with a special nod to the locals.”

I love it and in my opinion, one of these T-shirts, plus flowers from the plant sale at the Methodist Church added to a nice brunch out would make Mom awfully happy for her day Sunday.

And to be proactive regarding what I think will be your next question, the standard orange tees will be available in late June and of course, at the festival July 12-14. Stay tuned right here in Sun Spots Land for all things Moxie!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the request for yard sale items for the Rumford Historical Society in the May 6 Sun Spots, I failed to state that pickup of heavy furniture would be restricted to a 10-mile radius of the Rumford-Mexico area. I’m sorry for the omission. — Jane, Rumford

ANSWER: No problem, Jane! Just in case readers missed this, the Rumford Historical Society is seeking items for its annual yard sale to be held June 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items may be dropped off at the Rumford Center Town Hall on Wednesday, May 22, from noon to 3 p.m. (No clothing will be accepted.) Large furniture items may be picked up by calling Jane Peterson at 369-9288 prior to May 22.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The YWCA at 130 East Ave. in Lewiston is planning a garage sale in the gym for Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are in need of donations (no clothing, please!). Items can be dropped off right at the YWCA.

Proceeds go toward the Summer Camp Program. Thank you! — Sharon, no town

ANSWER: For more information about the yard sale and the summer camp program, call the Y at 795-4050 or email them at [email protected]

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On May 2, I ate lunch at the Farmington D Restaurant. My waitress told me my meal was paid for by the cook. That was a pleasant surprise. Thank you very much!

I’ve eaten there several times before and the food and service are very good. Farmington has needed a family dining restaurant for a long time and now we have one. — Roy, no town

ANSWER: I have heard a lot of good feedback about this place! There’s nothing like a good, solid restaurant where you feel at home. I’m so glad.

