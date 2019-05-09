GREENWOOD — Selectmen unanimously approved awarding a bid for the Howe Hill Road culvert replacement project to J. Pratt Construction of Hebron.

The bid from Pratt came in at $143,548.

Pratt was one of five businesses to bid on the project.

Construction is expected to begin after July 15.

Other business

Town Manager Kim Sparks was approached by someone who said people were camping at the Greenwood Shore’s Rest Area off Route 26.

Sparks said she heard that a couple of tents were set up at the area over the weekend.

Camping is not allowed at the rest area. The town said a sign will put at the rest area telling people not to camp.

“I think our best option is to put up a sign,” selectman Arnie Jordan said.