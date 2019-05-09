LEWISTON — Laura Bosse of Geiger’s Lewiston corporate office was recently presented a quarterly Geiger Star award. These awards are given to associates who have been nominated by fellow associates in recognition of their efforts to work the values of The Geiger Way.

Bosse has been a health and wellness champion at Geiger. She plays a major role in the variety of programs being offered. Most recently, she took the initiative to learn the techniques of LifeBreath and is now qualified to teach others the benefits of breathing as a way to relax and attain balance in one’s life. She regularly participates in discussions, investigates new ideas, flushes out information and builds a strong program of offerings for all Geiger associates. Her efforts most definitely exhibit the Geiger Way value of “Leadership.”

