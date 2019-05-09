100 years ago: 1919

The High Street Methodist Church of Auburn will build a hospital in China. This is the allotment of the parish in the great centenary campaign, which opens all over the country, May 18. The sum needed is $10,000 and while it is already assured that the quota will be raised, it is hoped that the church will go over the top, in order to help the conference as a whole. The team of workers will meet May 16 to receive oral instruction relative to the canvass. Judge Harry Manser and Mrs. A. E. Chittenden will assist in the work.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lewiston Model Cities Committee will meet at the stall office on Lisbon Street and a discussion of the status of federal city contract rationalism is on the agenda. Several communications are due to be aired, and plans are to be formulated for a Model City Testimonial Banquet. Discussions will be held on the development of operating instructions and procedures for Model City Staff activities.

25 years ago: 1994

The Be Kind to Animals Week open house at the Lewiston-Auburn Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was a great success, with many people visiting the pets. Be Kind to Animals Week was created in 1914 by the American Humane Association to recognize the joy and beauty animals bring to everyday lives. The week also focuses on society’s role in caring for these creatures.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

