BETHEL — Mahoosuc land Trust (MLT) is looking to get more people involved with their Birding Program, which they are currently working on building up. The goal of the program is to get more people involved in birding and to get people to track the decline in songbird population.

Part of the bird program will include periodic birdwalks, which will be lead by James Reddoch, who is a resident of both Albany (Maine) and Boston. His name may be familiar to some. He writes a weekly column on birds for the newspaper and last Saturday, he lead a walk at the Valentine Farm.

Saturday was “Global Big Day”, which is when citizen scientists (anyone who participates) around the world spend time documenting as many birds as they can. The event is put on by eBird, which is an online database “maintained by Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Citizen scientists use the app to observe as many birds as they can. The lab will then use the database to do research on the birds.

The information is made available to scientists that are tracking various trends and population changes.

Last year Reddoch said close to 30,000 people took part in “Global Big Day.” At the conclusion of the day, more than 7,000 birds were documented. In Oxford County, roughly 15 citizen scientists observed 25 species in about two hours at Valentine Farm. He also said that 90 species have been identified at Valentine Farm so far and that nearly 240 have been identified in Oxford County. The numbers will continue to grow, according to Reddoch.

Reddoch said he took a walk out on the MLT trails last Friday and saw 17 species in an hour. He can tell them apart by either sound or sight. He said he saw about two thirds of the birds species while walking.

“The goal with birding is really simple, it’s learning and training yourself to make observations, in this case it’s observations with birds as the focus,” Reddoch said.

He also said that there is a free Bird identification application that Cornell made called “Merlin.” The app is built around five questions. It will ask about the color, size, behavior, when you saw it and where you saw it.

“Those five questions will help narrow it down,” he said.

His fascination with birds has a lot to do with how he was raised, which was being outside a lot.

“My family loves the outdoors, we spent more time outdoors than indoors growing up,” Reddoch said. “We ran around barefoot, having a blast, the way I was raised was to be outdoors.

Reddoch said he saw many animals over the years, but that were Birds were “all around” and readily available to study.

Reddochs interest in Birds has “waxed and waned”, but over the last 20 years he has become more deliberate about it.

“I’ve made it more of a hobby, I’ve dedicated time to reading and learning and participating in events,” he said.

He said currently one eighth of bird species (about 10,000 species) are threatened with extinction worldwide.

Reddoch said this area currently has many different birds flying in, specifically to eat bugs.

“We may make fun of the blackflies and mosquitoes that we have here, but there are birds coming from the tropics that come here because of the insects that they can use to raise the next generation,” he said.

Reddoch also said a lot of those species are experiencing significant drops in their total populations. He said this does not mean that the species will go extinct but that the declining population is something that needs to be monitored.

Reddoch said the decrease is partly caused by issues on their winter grounds in South America, but that the drop off in insects and other food sources has played a factor also.

He thinks that to ensure a good habitat for birds moving forward, people need to get out in nature and document their own data.

“Average citizens can keep data and put their observations into databases that are used by scientists to monitor and make recommendations about what we can do,” he said. “This is a fun, get out and nature see what you can see experience, and then you take it and turn it into observations that we can put into a citizen science database.”

‘Without measurement there is no management, we just want to measure period,” Reddoch added.

He said the Mahoosuc Land Trust is interested in helping protect habitat for a variety of reasons, for recreation, but also for biodiversity and recreation.

Reddoch is Director of Business Development at Health Management Resources (HMR) in Boston. He has a masters degree in Psychology, attending both Mississippi College and University of Southern Mississippi.