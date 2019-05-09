PARIS — In the eyes of Paris Police Chief Hartley “Skip” Mowatt Jr., Paris epitomizes “small town U.S.A”. During his 28-year career as an officer, sergeant, and chief in the department, Mowatt, who will be retiring in May, said he’s worked to build a department that matches the needs of the town it serves.

“With the Paris Police Department, the citizens get to know their police officers. I walk anywhere in town, and they all know me. They know all my officers. Ray Paar pulls up, or Nick Gilbert, or Mike Dailey – they know who they are. That’s impressive. And that’s what you need in a small town,” said Mowatt.

Mowatt said that he’s made it a priority to have an open door policy of leadership; he rearranged his office with tables and chairs to be more accessible , and he said he’s had countless community members enter his office to chat.

“Community policing is one of the most important things you can do around here. You have to have an open door, talk to people and be able to communicate with them. If you can’t communicate with your local people, then you’re lost,” said Mowatt.

And over the course of his tenure as Chief, Mowatt has seen some tumultuous times. Brought on as chief in 2016, after then interim police chief Jeff Lange filed his resignation, citing a “toxic atmosphere,” Mowatt said his ability to ride out the tough times comes, in part, from his ties to the community.

“It’s been a great career. The town of Paris has served me well for almost 30 years … I’ve been through a few chiefs, select boards and managers, and sometimes it was pretty rough,” said Mowatt. But Mowatt said part of his success also lies with his strong crew.

“Without the police officers I have … they do the brunt of the work. I set things up, put them in motion, and they do the work … but you have to be beside them and help them do it, too,” said Mowatt.

Born and raised in Portland, Mowatt’s family is from the Harrison and Bridgton area. When Mowatt was 18, he began a career with the U.S. Army with the 553 Military Police Co. out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he jumped headfirst into law enforcement. He took a part-time job with the department in 1991, worked his way up from from part time to full time and was promoted to Sergeant in 1998. In 2016, Mowatt took over as chief.

Mowatt said his favorite time of his career was working as a School Resource Officer for MSAD 17.

“I worked at the school for the better part of 10 years. I loved it. I got to know a lot of kids, and a lot of families. That worked out to my benefit. I’d run into a problem with kids, and I’d say, I know your parents,” said Mowatt. While serving as a Sergeant, Mowatt, a part of the Army National Guard, took a five-year leave of absence in 2004 when his Army National guard unit was deployed to Iraq.

Mowatt also worked for the town of West Paris Fire Department for 10 years in 1990’s. But despite his long career in public service, Mowatt said it’s time for him to take a step back, turn off his cell phone, and let another officer take the reins.

“It’s time for me to take a step back, and say “thank you very much” to the town of Paris … “it’s been great working with you, but I got to go.” It’s like the military says, there’s always another servant coming up behind you. There’s always another police chief right behind,” said Mowatt.

Mowatt had some advice for the person selected to take over his position.

“I hope that when I leave, the person that sits in this chair keeps it going and remembers that you’re serving the community. The community comes first. They’re the ones that are going to keep you here; if you don’t work for the community, they will let you go,” said Mowatt.

filed under: