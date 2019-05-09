To the Editor:

I’d like to ask your readers: Do you stutter? Do you know someone who does? Most people do. More than three million Americans and 70 million people across the globe stutter, but sadly it is still quite misunderstood. Help us change that.

May 13-19 is National Stuttering Awareness Week. To support the stuttering community, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation launched a new website with easy-to-find information like articles, brochures, magazines, videos, research reports and counselor referrals, with a new laptop- and mobile-friendly interface.

The Stuttering Foundation has accurate, trusted information about stuttering and free help on its new website, StutteringHelp.org.



Jane Fraser

President

The Stuttering Foundation

