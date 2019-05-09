OXFORD — The Oxford Fire Department will celebrate its 50th year during an Open House on Sunday, May 19, at the Oxford Fire Station, 701 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Oxford-Otisfield Rescue began 50 years ago when the local funeral home approached the town about getting out of the ambulance business. At the same time, the then owners of the Oxford Plains Speedway, Robert Bahre and Dick Bahre, approached the Town of Oxford about beginning its own ambulance service.

After some generous donations from the Bahre family, the Oxford Rescue was on its way under the watchful eye of then Fire Chief Nelson Smith and Assistant Chief Ron Kugell. Soon after Oxford Rescue’s inception, Richard Bean, of Otisfield, approached Oxford with a request to become its ambulance service, and the rescue service became Oxford-Otisfield Rescue for the next nearly 30 years.

The Oxford Rescue was then merged officially with the Oxford Fire Department. The Oxford Rescue has enjoyed having some of the brightest minds and clinicians come through the organization over the years, saving countless lives, and comforting numerous families and loved ones through terrible tragedies.

Oxford is fortunate to receive two new ambulances, which will be dedicated to the late Chief Gary Sacco, who passed away just two months ago, and spent countless hours on the project and provided the guidance to see it through to near completion.

The Fire Department is requesting that any previous members of the Oxford-Otisfield Rescue and Oxford Rescue attend the Open House, because they would like to recognize everyone at a small ceremony at 1 p.m.

The family event will include static displays like Hands-Only CPR lessons; fingerprinting by police officers; Oxford County 911 dispatch; a blood pressure clinic, tours of the new ambulance, a Bounce House for kids, and T-shirts for the first 50 children. Food will include hamburgers, hotdogs, Subway sandwiches, chips, desserts and a cake.

The Fire Department hopes all citizens and former members will attend; it was a great event last year and they hope to continue it for years to come.

filed under: