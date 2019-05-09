JAY — Police are investigating the theft of NASCAR collectibles from a home storage shed on Morse Hill Road within the past two weeks, Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Someone saw some of the items and became suspicious and called police. Police checked out the items and there was some identifying material with them.

The owner did not know the collection was missing until Adams told them.

It was a forced entry into the shed, he said.

Someone was taking some of the collection around to try and sell it.

Adams said it is a joint investigation with Livermore Falls police. Some of the collectibles have been recovered, he said.

