RSU 10 Elementary
Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.
Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.
Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.
Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie, or turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup and applesauce.
Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school made blueberry muffin, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, baked beans, mixed veggie, banana, milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast bread and citrus choices.
Wednesday, May 15 – Personal pizza or yogurt, cheese stick and muffin, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.
Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, hardboiled egg and pears.
Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school–made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.
Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Breakfast: Cook’s Choice breakfast and banana.
RSU 10 Secondary
Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, Mexican rice, mixed seasoned vegetables, churro, milk.
Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, soup choices, Emoticon fries, mixed fruit, milk.
Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie, or hot sandwich choices, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school–made blueberry muffin, baked beans, mixed veggies, banana, milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Cook’s Choices, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school–made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.
Friday, May 17 – Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies and Smart snacks.
RSU 16 Elementary
Thursday, May 9 – Chef salad, or pizza crunchers.
Friday, May 10 – Deep dish pizza, or cheeseburger with fritos.
Monday, May 13 – Chicken nuggets, or calzones.
Tuesday, May 14 – American chop suey, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and Cheez–Its.
Wednesday, May 15 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or pretzel with cheese.
Thursday, May 16 – Mac and cheese, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and teddy grahams.
Friday, May 17 – Pepperoni or cheese pizza.
Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar; Wowbutter and jelly; skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk; 100% fruit juice; and Wowbutter and jelly as choice number 3.
RSU 16 Secondary
Thursday, May 9 – Bacon cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets, or fish sticks.
Friday, May 10 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or BBQ rib sandwich.
Monday, May 13 – Corn chowder with biscuit, or French bread pizza, or BBQ rib sandwich.
Tuesday, May 14 – American chop suey, or hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs.
Wednesday, May 15 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or quesadillas, or pretzel with cheese sauce.
Thursday, May 16 – BBQ pulled pork on flatbread, or Bosco sticks, or chicken nuggets.
Friday, May 17 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or fish sandwich.
Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order; fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more; pasta salad; fresh veggies; yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt; blueberries, strawberries and granola; your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries; milk and juices.
SAD 17 Elementary
Thursday, May 9 – BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.
Breakfast: Breakfast: Banana bread, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.
Friday, May 10 – 4×6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.
Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.
Monday, May 13 – Hot dog with bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.
Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.
Tuesday, May 14 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.
Breakfast: Pillsbury cherry frugal, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety.
Wednesday, May 15 – Egg, cheese and bacon on a bun, potato puffs, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.
Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.
Thursday, May 16 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, parmesan cauliflower, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.
Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rainbow yogurt, giant goldfish cinnamon graham, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.
Friday, May 17 – The Max: round 5–inch pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, and milk variety.
Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.
SAD 44 Elementary
Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.
Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll. or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.
Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.
Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie or turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup and applesauce.
Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school made blueberry muffin or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, baked beans, mixed veggie, banana and milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast bread and citrus choices.
Wednesday, May 15 – Personal pizza or yogurt, cheese stick and muffin, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.
Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, hardboiled egg and pears.
Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, streamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.
Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.
