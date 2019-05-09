RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie, or turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup and applesauce.

Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school made blueberry muffin, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, baked beans, mixed veggie, banana, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast bread and citrus choices.

Wednesday, May 15 – Personal pizza or yogurt, cheese stick and muffin, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, hardboiled egg and pears.

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school–made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s Choice breakfast and banana.

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, Mexican rice, mixed seasoned vegetables, churro, milk.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, soup choices, Emoticon fries, mixed fruit, milk.

Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie, or hot sandwich choices, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school–made blueberry muffin, baked beans, mixed veggies, banana, milk.

Wednesday, May 15 – Cook’s Choices, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school–made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.

Friday, May 17 – Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies and Smart snacks.

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, May 9 – Chef salad, or pizza crunchers.

Friday, May 10 – Deep dish pizza, or cheeseburger with fritos.

Monday, May 13 – Chicken nuggets, or calzones.

Tuesday, May 14 – American chop suey, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and Cheez–Its.

Wednesday, May 15 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or pretzel with cheese.

Thursday, May 16 – Mac and cheese, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and teddy grahams.

Friday, May 17 – Pepperoni or cheese pizza.

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar; Wowbutter and jelly; skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk; 100% fruit juice; and Wowbutter and jelly as choice number 3.

RSU 16 Secondary

Thursday, May 9 – Bacon cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets, or fish sticks.

Friday, May 10 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Monday, May 13 – Corn chowder with biscuit, or French bread pizza, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Tuesday, May 14 – American chop suey, or hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs.

Wednesday, May 15 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or quesadillas, or pretzel with cheese sauce.

Thursday, May 16 – BBQ pulled pork on flatbread, or Bosco sticks, or chicken nuggets.

Friday, May 17 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or fish sandwich.

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order; fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more; pasta salad; fresh veggies; yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt; blueberries, strawberries and granola; your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries; milk and juices.

SAD 17 Elementary

Thursday, May 9 – BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Banana bread, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Friday, May 10 – 4×6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Monday, May 13 – Hot dog with bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Tuesday, May 14 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Pillsbury cherry frugal, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety.

Wednesday, May 15 – Egg, cheese and bacon on a bun, potato puffs, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Thursday, May 16 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, parmesan cauliflower, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rainbow yogurt, giant goldfish cinnamon graham, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Friday, May 17 – The Max: round 5–inch pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, and milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll. or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

Monday, May 13 – Beefy cheddar hoagie or turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Heartzel pretzels, steamed broccoli, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup and applesauce.

Tuesday, May 14 – Mini corn dogs and school made blueberry muffin or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, baked beans, mixed veggie, banana and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast bread and citrus choices.

Wednesday, May 15 – Personal pizza or yogurt, cheese stick and muffin, baby carrots, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, hardboiled egg and pears.

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, streamed seasoned peas, watermelon, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.

