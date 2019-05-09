NEW GLOUCESTER — The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, home to the world’s only living Shakers, is opening its doors to friends and volunteers for a Community Work Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the farm, 707 Shaker Road.

Join the Shakers and their friends by helping volunteer with spring clean-up and chores throughout the historic buildings, barns, gardens and grounds. Spend the day enjoying the beauty of the 236-year-old farm while putting your hands to work and walking in the footsteps of generations of Shakers before.

Meet friendly people who come from Maine and across New England to join the Shakers in support of their enduring traditions. All are welcome to the potluck dinner, which will be served community-style in the Shakers’ Dwelling House.

To attend the event, contact friendsoftheshakers.org, email [email protected] or call 207-926-4597.

