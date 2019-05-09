LEWISTON — Stephen Costello has joined St. Mary’s Health System Foundation in the role of major gifts officer. Costello is a trusted community leader with more than 30 years of experience working in greater Lewiston-Auburn. In his role as major gifts officer, he will be responsible for fostering and securing business and community support for St. Mary’s capital campaign, Making an Impact with Care and Compassion.

Costello had a successful career at Sun Media Group, where he was instrumental in growing and evolving the 125-year-old family media business to include a daily newspaper, the Lewiston Sun Journal, and 11 other weekly publications in both print and online formats. In addition to overseeing Sun Media Group for nearly 30 years, he has been very active on the boards of several community nonprofits, including Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the St. Mary’s Foundation Board and many others.

