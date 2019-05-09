To the Editor:

On behalf of the Locke Mills American Legion, I would like to thank the following for making the April 8 Shop-N-Sip Craft Fair such a great success: all the talented crafters, Debbie at the Bethel Foodliner, all the Legionnaires who assisted crafters with bringing in their items, the Locke Mills Union Church and everyone who donated to their pie table, all who donated to the raffle table, everyone who helped with decorations and hall set-up, and last but not least, the shoppers who attended.

We made over $1,000 for the Legion, and they were very appreciative.

Our second Shop-N-Sip Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at the American Legion Hall, with all proceeds to benefit the Legion. Hope to see you then.

Marie J. Bartlett,

Coordinator

Greenwood

filed under: