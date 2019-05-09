PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society opened the season with a great flair.

Members thanked Peter Collett and Ted Jones for repairing frozen pipes and getting the ramp back in place for the summer; voted to put Memorial monies for Cynthia Lamb into the fund; and closed the meeting promptly at 7:30 p.m.

The guest this month was Peter Stowell from Bryant Pond with a very thorough and informative talk on Maine Indian tribes.

The next meeting will be Monday, May 20, with a potluck at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting will follow. At the present time, we do not have a guest speaker, but we could open the museum upstairs for members and any guests who wish to see how nicely our curator, Elaine Emery, has displayed our past.

All are welcome – just put together something for the potluck and come have a fun evening.

For information, call Diana at 515-1998.

