Nine-month-old Zoe is a conversation starter. When she is outside in the play yard, it is not unusual for someone to ask about her breed. That question is difficult to answer.

At first glance, her short legs bring to mind a Bassett hound. After that, it’s anyone’s guess. What is known for sure is that Zoe is a sweet and lovable puppy.

Zoe has several desirable qualities for a family dog. She is well-behaved and already housebroken. She also loves to give kisses. Beautiful Zoe has lots of puppy energy. She loves to play. Her energy may be too intense for small children who don’t understand a dog’s boundaries. She is a good choice for a family with pre-teens or older children.

If you would like to start a conversation with your neighbors, adopt Zoe and take her for a stroll down the street.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

