AUGUSTA — Advocates and opponents of tighter gun regulations descended on the State House on Friday as lawmakers held public hearings on several different bills that would limit or loosen Maine’s gun laws.

The bills, before the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, would require home gun safes, trigger locks and background checks for private gun sales or exchanges. Another bill would ban high-capacity magazines. One measure would permit the use of deadly force, partly by eliminating a requirement to retreat.

Dozens of activists, from groups like Gun Owners of Maine, many wearing blaze orange t-shirts with logos reading, “guns save lives,” packed the committee hearing room as well as four overflow rooms. Supporters of increased gun restrictions, including members of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, were also in attendance in their signature red t-shirts.

“In Maine, gun safety is a way of life, we start hunting at a young age and it has been drilled into me that guns are not a toy,” said 13-year-old Keith Atterberry, a Burnham resident, who spoke in opposition to the bills requiring guns to be locked in a safe.

Atterberry told committee members he often watches his younger siblings and worries about a home invasion by intruders more than he worries about a mass shooting at his school. He urged lawmakers to “please remember that gun rights are civil rights.”

But supporters of the legislation pointed to studies showing that children commonly fall victim to accidental shooting because of an unsecured weapon in a home. A child finds the gun or is playing with the gun and shoots themself, a sibling or a friend.

A number of those testifying in support of the legislation also mentioned the accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old in Scarborough in 2017.

In that case a girl found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in her father’s backpack and shot herself by accident.

The committee began taking testimony on the bills at 9 a.m., following an 8 a.m. pro-gun rally featuring Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and former state Sen. Eric Brakey.

Isgro is also the vice chairman of the Maine Republican Party.

The committee was expected to take testimony through the day and into the afternoon Friday as opponents to the bills and supporters began stepping to the microphone.

The bills join several other gun-related measures wending their way through the Legislature, including a controversial “red flag” bill that would allow guns to be temporarily confiscated by a court if an individual were deemed a danger to themselves or others.

In 2016 Maine voters rejected a ballot measure that would have required universal background checks for all gun sales.

And in 2015, the Maine Legislature passed a law that allowing Mainers over the age of 21 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, provided they were not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: