SACO — Tom Levasseur scored four goals as Thornton Academy rolled past Lewiston in boys lacrosse on Friday.

Spencer Bergeron, CJ LaBreck and Preston Briggs each added two goals for Thornton (5-1), which took a 9-1 lead into halftime.

Sam Payne and Logan Michaud each scored twice for Lewiston (5-2).

Bonny Eagle 12, Edward Little 2

LEWISTON — Bonny Eagle defeated Edward Little 12-2 in a boys lacrosse game played at Lewiston High School on Friday.

The game was 2-2 after first quarter as Tyler Smith and Leighton Girardin scored for the Red Eddies (5-1). The Scots (5-1) went into halftime with a 4-2 lead. After the third quarter they stretched the lead to 9-2 and scored three more in the fourth quarter.

< Previous

Next >