Patricia Fogg’s letter (May 8) resonated loudly for me; especially when she wrote “Is the concept of equality and choice important enough to fight for?”

On several occasions, I have been fortunate enough to spend time with veterans at activities such as Honor Flight Maine (both fundraising events and at their “Welcome Home” events at the Portland Jetport). I also had the good fortune to ride the convoy from Maine to Arlington, Virginia, with Wreaths Across America. I have heard, countless times, a simple “Thank you. I only did my duty. I’d do it again, if I were asked.”

All sacrificed some; some sacrificed all to ensure this nation’s democracy is preserved.

Isn’t it our time now? Our time to honor their sacrifices and rise against a xenophobic, misogynist, despot-wanna-be and the Republican toadies?

Fogg makes the case perfectly. Recall those who came home from the battlefield and, as well in their honor as your own, take action. The dysfunction in the nation’s Capitol is in the people’s hands now, and we can change it.

James Thibodeau, Wales

