BATON ROUGE, La. — Haley Morrill, of Rangeley, and Reilly Romanoski, of Strong, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Both were initiated at the University of Maine.

The two Maine residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create an honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

