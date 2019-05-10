100 years ago: 1919

Get your garden ready is the advice to the Victory gardeners of the country from the National War Garden commission of Washington. Use all the bits of help possible. Any reader of this paper can get a free garden book by writing to the commission by sending a 2-cent stamp for postage. If you want more plants of early cabbage, collard, Brussel sprouts, pepper, eggplant, and lettuce can be started with window boxes, make a hotbed about eight weeks before the plants may be set in the garden.

50 years ago: 1969

The annual Mothers’ Night was observed at a meeting of the Nurses’ Alumni Association at St. Mary’s General Hospital at Desaulnier Hall at the hospital. Mrs. Constance Fortier and Mrs. Jeannine Blais were hostesses and Mrs. Ellen Marchak was presented a floral centerpiece The featured speaker was Dr. Theodore Sanford who spoke on “The Art of Being a Woman.”

25 years ago: 1994

The PAL Hop rocks again. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original Police Athletic Dance Hop, which occurred at Lewiston City Hall on April 10, 1964, organizers are putting together a similar hop to take place on June 18. The Central Maine Civic Center event will also mark the beginning of Lewiston’s year-long bicentennial celebration; The city will be 200 years old in 1995. According to Ed Boucher, owner of EAB Recording Studio in Lewiston and coordinator of the event approximately 2,500 attended the original hop. It soon became a regular Friday night event drawing 900 to 1,150 people each weekend until it ended in 1967.

