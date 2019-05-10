HOLDEN, Mass. – Carol A. Cole, 79, of Lisbon Falls passed away peacefully on Sunday May 5, 2019 at Holden Nursing Center with her loving family by her side. She was born in Somerville, Mass. on May 31, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Nolan) Conley. She grew up in the greater Boston area and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Boston. After high school she attended St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, Mass. where she earned her nursing diploma and would begin her career in helping and serving people in need. During that time she met and would eventually marry Robert F. Cole on Dec. 31, 1960 in Massachusetts and start a family together. She worked for many years in Maine as a registered nurse until her retirement from the Dept. of Health and Human Services. Carol will always be remembered for her love of reading, baking and decorating cakes, sewing, creating various arts and crafts and enjoying a glass of white wine while watching old movies. She will be deeply missed by many.Carol is survived by her five children: Robert F. Cole Jr. of Auburn, Carol A. Casella of Medford, Mass., Sandra L. Cole of Freeport, Patricia A. Ward and her husband, Leon of Lewiston and Debra E. Janas and her husband, Timothy of Andover, Mass. She also leaves behind her sister, Rose Ellen Estano of Goffstown, N.H.; her seven grandchildren: Christen Hewett, Gabrielle Bousquet, Jacob Bousquet, Ashley Ward and Cole Ward, and Claire and Nolan Janice; as well as her one great-granddaughter, Rachel Hewett. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert F. Cole Sr.; and her son-in-law, George Casella.Condolences and fond memories of Carol may be shared with her family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.comVisiting hours will be held at Crosman on Tuesday May 14, from 10-12 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 12 p.m., also at the funeral home. Committal prayers will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lisbon Falls, following the service. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Carol’s memory to the Holden Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center Activities Fund, 32 Mayo Dr., Holden, MA 01520

