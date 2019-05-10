FARMINGTON – Howard L. Bickford, 84, of East Wilton, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was the last surviving sibling of 13 children, born to Wallace and Ruth (Thompson) Bickford on Jan. 3, 1935 in North Augusta.

He received his education in Augusta schools and, having been raised with a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit, began a long career by working for Governor Cross at his flower shop in Farmingdale. He and his wife, Franka Dolley, moved to East Wilton in 1963, where they opened their own flower shop. Howard’s keen eye for design and meticulous carpentry skills made him a natural to join George Walsh at G & G Construction before opening his own general construction company, H.L. Bickford and Sons in the early 1970s.

Committed to the care and betterment of his community, Howard wore many hats, including that of a dedicated Little League Coach. He was on the planning board, finance committee, a member of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance, and former fire chief for East Wilton. Howard was past president of the Wilton Lions Club, of which he was a member for over 40 years. He was a member of the Wilton Masonic Lodge #156, Scottish Rites, and Kora Shrine Temple. He was also engaged in local and state politics and served as a chair on the Wilton Town Republican Committee, the Franklin County Republican Committee and was a member of the State Republican Committee.

He will be remembered as a man devoted to his family. He was an outdoors man who enjoyed the gifts of his beloved home state of Maine — the joy of hunting and fishing and passing this tradition on to future generations. An avid sports fan, he followed the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins and was so happy to watch them all win championships. Many outings with family and friends were enjoyed at the family camp at Moosehead Lake.

He is loved by his wife, Franka of East Wilton; their daughter: Corinne Hutchinson and her husband, Jerry of Jay, three sons, Gary Bickford and his wife, Rhonda, of Las Vegas, Bruce Bickford and his friend, Barbara Pride, of North Yarmouth, and Dwayne Bickford and his wife, Kerri, of Topsham; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

A public graveside service will be held Monday afternoon, May 13, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

His family invites you to share a memory or a kind word on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the

Wilton Fish and Game

P.O. Box 339

Wilton, Maine 04294

