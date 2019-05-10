police log

Booking
Auburn
- Joseph Poisson, 35, of 58 Fourth St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Tyler Kelly, 28, listed as transient, on a charge of theft, 11:50 a.m. Thursday at Hannaford on Spring Street.
Lewiston
- Glen Lane, 34, of 93 Chase Ave., Mexico, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5:16 p.m. Thursday at Ash and Bates streets.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vitel Onka, 25, of Lewiston, lost control of her car, driving over a curb and striking a light pole, while trying to park at 4:02 p.m. May 2 at 292 Bates St. Damage to her 2013 Ford was listed as functional.
