Lewiston

  • Zalmer Nichols, 45, of 64 Oxford St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:56 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

  • Paul Farrell, 27, of 24 Center St., Lisbon Falls, on a warrant charging violating probation, 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 8 Fairmount St.
  • Richard Roy, 31, of 71 Broad St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of burglary and theft, 3:08 a.m. Friday at that address.
  • Bret Martel, 55, of 1234 Pownal Road, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine on a charge of theft, 2:19 a.m. Friday at that address.

 

police log
