JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released its honor roll students for the third quarter.
Highest Honors
Seniors: Gabrielle Beaudoin and Lilly Towers.
High Honors
Seniors: Julianne Doiron, Randon Harris, Paula Pevicic Perez and Haley Turcotte.
Juniors: Ashley Campbell and Abigail Thurston.
Freshmen: Leah Gilbert, Kaila Godbey, Courtney Hogan and Kadence Smith.
Honors
Seniors: Parker Beaulieu, Kaitlyn Beaupre, Caleb Blanche, Jonathan Brenner, Moreland Brochu, Sarah Craft, Destiny Daigle, Maximillian Dayson, Payton Fitch, Noah Gilbert, Jared Holland, Brett Hunt, Paige Hutton, Hannah Maurais, Masxumus Ouellette, Hunter Quirrion, Orion Schwab, Garret Smith, Deaken Trask, Emily White and Cody York.