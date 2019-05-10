JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released its honor roll students for the third quarter.

Highest Honors

Seniors: Gabrielle Beaudoin and Lilly Towers.

High Honors

Seniors: Julianne Doiron, Randon Harris, Paula Pevicic Perez and Haley Turcotte.

Juniors: Ashley Campbell and Abigail Thurston.

Freshmen: Leah Gilbert, Kaila Godbey, Courtney Hogan and Kadence Smith.

Honors

Seniors: Parker Beaulieu, Kaitlyn Beaupre, Caleb Blanche, Jonathan Brenner, Moreland Brochu, Sarah Craft, Destiny Daigle, Maximillian Dayson, Payton Fitch, Noah Gilbert, Jared Holland, Brett Hunt, Paige Hutton, Hannah Maurais, Masxumus Ouellette, Hunter Quirrion, Orion Schwab, Garret Smith, Deaken Trask, Emily White and Cody York.

Juniors: Jaycee Cole, Annabelle Collins, Alison Dubord, Acacia Fournier, Riley Gray, Grace Harmatys, Alexis Haskell, Levi Hawkins, Hannah Holland, Scott Jackson, Katelynn Ladd, Eugene Lindsey and Bryce St. Pierre.
Sophomores: Julianna Adams, Megan Brown, Trinity Chretien, Corey Crosby, Drew Delaney, Megan Dodge, Jack Gilbert, Rachel Hanson, Carter Mitchell, Alexa Newcomb, Kaitlyn Paul and Elise Spencer.
Freshmen: Summer Chretien, Matthew Fenlason, Andrew McHugh, Ella Plourde and Abagail Sweetser.
honor roll, jay maine, Spruce Mountain High School
