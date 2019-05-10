The Maine Crafts Association, a statewide nonprofit organization promoting the work of Maine’s craft artists, has named metal artist Tom Ferrero of Vienna as the 2019 recipient of the MCA Master Craft Artist Award. The award recognizes Ferrero’s outstanding body of work and his passion for arts in education and a longtime commitment to sharing his craft with young people.

The 2019 MCA Master Craft Award selection began with a public nomination process. The 2019 recipient was selected by Beth McLaughlin, chief curator of exhibitions and collections, Fuller Craft Museum, and curator of the Award’s 10-Year Anniversary Exhibition at the Fuller.

McLaughlin said of her selection, “A highly trained metalsmith, Tom Ferrero creates intricate objects that are mind-boggling in their complexity and radiate a profound mind-hand-heart connection. His dreamy forms are engineering marvels, every inch demonstrating a deep intimacy with the material and a rare balance of whimsy and precision. And that he cites adventure movies of the ’80s as his inspiration — “Star Wars,” “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones” for example — only adds to the appeal. I am honored to have selected him as the recipient of the 2019 Master Craft Artist Award.”

As a jeweler and metals artist, Ferrero’s practice centers on sculptural jewelry and metal objects built from silver, gold, copper and precious gemstones. His work can be described as complex, detail-driven, theatrical and ornate. Ferrero’s most ambitious work, “The Mace,” was designed and constructed over four years and is composed of silver, gold, copper, diamonds, amber, topaz and other precious gems.

Ferrero has achieved international recognition and top prizes in jewelry and metal arts. He is a two-time recipient of the international Saul Bell Design Award and a two-time NICHE Award recipient. Ferrero has exhibited at SOFA Chicago and the JKC Show in Las Vegas, and his work is in the private collection of the Kamm Teapot Foundation. He has been featured on the cover of Metalsmith Magazine and in 18 books on fine craft.

Ferrero has been an art instructor for almost his entire career. He taught 3-D Foundations at Indiana University while in graduate school, followed by six years as a metal arts and jewelry professor at NSCAD University in Nova Scotia. In 2016 he moved to Maine year-round where he works as an independent artist and part-time art instructor for Maranacook Community High School in Readfield. He is also an occasional lecturer for the University of Maine at Augusta. Ferrero lectures at a variety of colleges in the U.S. and Canada and has given workshops in both countries to adolescents and adults. In the summers he instructs silversmithing classes at a local children’s camp where he will be celebrating his 16th season this June.

Ferrero received his undergraduate degree in metal craft and jewelry design from Rochester Institute of Technology. He earned a post-graduate diploma as a United States Fulbright Scholar in New Zealand through the University of Auckland at Manukau Institute of Technology, and completed his education and MFA at Indiana University.

“Metalworking supports my love of two-dimensional design and ornament while providing a vehicle to bring those ideas into a three-dimensional realm. Much of the time is spent working out structural harmonies before any thought of embellishment enters the equation. I hope to create objects that transcend me as a maker, to become a physical symbol for the creative spirit and a stimulus for imagination,” said Ferrero

Join the Celebration

The 2019 award will be presented to Ferroro at a public award ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Maine Crafts Guild Fine Craft Show, 18 Spring St., Belfast. Ferrero will receive an MCA lifetime membership certificate and a 2019 Master Craft Artist pin created by MCA professional member James Macdonald.

Ferrero’s work of sculptural jewelry, “Collar of the Chancellor,” will be included in the Master Craft Artist Award 10-Year Anniversary Exhibition at the Fuller Craft Museum on Sunday, June 9, where his award pin will also be on display. Ferrero will teach in jewelry/metals workshop for the MCA Workshop Weekend at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in May of 2021.

For images and more information, contact [email protected]

