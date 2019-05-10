FARMINGTON — The campus police at the University of Maine at Farmington has announced street closures for Saturday’s commencement exercises.

High Street — from Middle Street to Maple Avenue — and all of South Street will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for UMF’s graduation ceremony, according to police.

Southbound traffic will not be permitted on High Street, but those who live on side streets between Maple Avenue and Lake Avenue will be allowed through the barricaded area from the Maple Avenue side. Motorists are asked to inform UMF officers conducting the traffic detail if this is the case.

Increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic are expected all day. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through downtown Farmington.

In the event of bad weather, the commencement ceremony will be held at the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center on Quebec Street.

