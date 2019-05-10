WILTON — The Comfort Inn & Suites hotel of Wilton has been recognized with a prestigious 2019 Gold Award from Choice Hotels International, franchisor of the Comfort Inn brand.
The Gold Award designation goes only to the top 10% of hotels within the brand, representing a tremendous accomplishment. As one of the top tier properties operating under the Comfort Inn flag, the hotel’s staff has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. Award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports.
