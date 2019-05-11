I not only work at Central Maine Medical Center, but my family and I have been patients there numerous times. I include a partial listing of some of the hospital’s accomplishments:

• Leapfrog A in Fall 2018; again Spring 2019;

• Joint Commission advanced certifications in primary stroke care and four orthopedic specialties (total hip, knee, shoulder and hip fracture);

• 3-year re-accreditation as Level 2 trauma center;

• Re-accreditation as an acute rehab facility;

• IBM Watson Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital in nation;

• Zero occurrence rate of a central-line acquired bloodstream infection for over a year.

I would love to see those accomplishment on the front page of the Sun Journal, rather than focusing on any negative that the paper can find.

CMMC is, always has been and will always be, the place for my family, and I to receive the best medical care.

All hospitals go through numerous inspections, which they should, to ensure safety for our patients, but I feel that Sun Journal loves to shine the light on any negative for CMMC. It is really a shame that the positives about that fine institution are not shared with the public. CMMC is a wonderful place to work, and I would not go anywhere else for my health care.

Alma Jordan-Peer, Buckfield

Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, 2018, the Sun Journal published a story on CMMC’s Leapfrog rating, which is when the rating was released, with the headline “CMMC safety scores jump to among the best in Maine.”

