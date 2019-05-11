Back row: Grant Jeselskis, most improved player, varsity soccer; Philip Drake, most valuable player, varsity soccer; Calvin Jeselskis, most valuable player, boys’ varsity basketball; Jaden Legare, Christian character, boys’ varsity basketball; Alex Hilton, most improved player, boys’ basketball; Breanna Johnson, Christian character award, girls’ varsity basketball; and Olivia Sepulveda, most improved, j.v. basketball; Front row: Paxton Timberlake, most valuable, j.v. basketball; Abi Hilton, most improved, girls’ varsity basketball and Christian character, soccer; Hannah St. Hilaire, Rachel Frey, and Kallie St. Hilaire, most valuable players, girls’ varsity basketball; and Carter Anderson, Christian character award, j.v. basketball. Submitted Photo

 

LEWISTON — Central Maine Christian Academy recently held its annual sports banquet. Students on the soccer and basketball teams received certificates and pins. The girls’ and boys’ varsity teams also celebrated winning first place in their divisions in the Maine Christian School Sports League, while the junior varsity basketball team won the good sportsmanship award in the junior varsity division of the Maine Christian School Sports League.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles