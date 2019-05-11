LEWISTON — Central Maine Christian Academy recently held its annual sports banquet. Students on the soccer and basketball teams received certificates and pins. The girls’ and boys’ varsity teams also celebrated winning first place in their divisions in the Maine Christian School Sports League, while the junior varsity basketball team won the good sportsmanship award in the junior varsity division of the Maine Christian School Sports League.
