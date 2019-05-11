MONDAY, May 13

AUBURN — Auburn City Council workshop and special meeting, Auburn Hall. Workshop at 5:30 p.m. On agenda: recycling program overview by Public Works Director Dan Goyette, councilors to decide whether recycling should continue, and Capital Improvement Program. Meeting at 7 p.m. to vote on adopting the 2019-20 Auburn school budget.

TUESDAY, May 14

LEWISTON — City referendum on Lewiston School Department 2019-20 budget, voting from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., at Longley Elementary School.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, May 15

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Auburn School Committee, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall. On agenda: Mary Caron of Healthy Androscoggin will talk about the use of Juuls and other e-cigarettes by youths and how Healthy Androscoggin is helping Edward Little High School students.

THURSDAY, May 16

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 522 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON —Great Falls Forum, noon-1 p.m., Lewiston Public Library. Speaker is Barrett Takesian, president of Portland Community Squash, his talk: “Building Purposeful Communities with Human Capital.”

LEWISTON — Central Maine Community College graduation, 6 p.m. at Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston. Keynote speaker is Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko.

AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee meeting, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

