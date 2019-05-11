FARMINGTON — Marcy Lawless, MS, RD, has been appointed clinical dietitian at Franklin Memorial Hospital, covering both inpatient and outpatient nutrition services.

Lawless earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and food science from the University of Maine, a master’s degree in clinical nutrition counseling from Bastyr University, and completed a dietetic internship at the University of New Mexico. Besides FMH, Lawless works for Health Care Services Group, serving Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington and Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan for both skilled nursing patients and long-term care residents.

She has worked in the field of nutrition for more than 20 years. Her work experiences include the WIC (woman, infants and children) program and Whole Foods Market, along with acute care experiences at the University of New Mexico Hospital and MaineGeneral Hospital.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: