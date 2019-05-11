HAMPDEN – Lawrence F. Plaisted, 78, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He died at the home of his former wife, Judith Smith, while in the care of Judy and Alicia. Lawrence was born Feb. 7, 1941 in Gardiner, the son of Norman A. and Beryle I. (Jones) Plaisted, of North Jay.

Lawrence graduated from Jay High School in 1959. Following graduation, Lawrence enrolled at Farmington State Teachers College where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Later, he completed his master’s degree in administration from the University of Maine, Farmington. Over the span of his 28 year career, he worked as a teacher and principal in many area schools. In 1960, Lawrence married Judith A. Smith of East Jay. They raised their three children, Kenneth Scott, Andrew Charles, and Alicia Irene.

Larry and Judy built Swimland Pools Inc., a small family business. Together, they taught family values through hard work, employing many of the teaching community and youth of Hampden. They sponsored several youth organizations such as Little League. As a family, they enjoyed snowmobile trips to Nahmakanta Lake, hiking Katahdin, and family camping trips across the state of Maine and Canada. Together, they opened their doors to all neighborhood kids, fostering a sense of family that so many still talk about today. Lawrence loved old cars including his 1956 Ford Thunderbird. Lawrence was a member of the Lions Club of Bath, Kiwanis of Hampden, Hampden Snowmobile Club, and Hampden Academy Boosters Club. He opened Uncle Larry’s Ice Cream and Movie store as well.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest sister, Norma J. (Rice) Gould of Auburn.

Surviving, in addition to his former wife, Judith A. Smith, are his children: son, Kenneth Scott and his family, son, Andrew and Wendy Plaisted and their children, Cooper, Taylor, Olivia and Grace, and his daughter, Alicia Plaisted; Lawrence’s sister, Elizabeth and her husband, John; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; long-time best friend, Paul Whitney and many close, loyal friends.

The family would like to acknowledge the amazing and compassionate care he received from Beacon Hospice and St. Joseph Hospice as well as special caregivers Abbie Hyson, Carrie Bailey and Tina Saucier-Desjarlais.

Friends and family are welcome to call 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Avenue, Hampden, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Relatives and friends are invited to share conversation and refreshments immediately following the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Those who wish to remember Lawrence in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the

Maine Parkinson’s Society Support Group of Bangor

146 Parkway South

Brewer, ME 04412

