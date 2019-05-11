NORWAY – Monika Lee Spooner, 70, passed away May 9, 2019. Born in Lewiston on Aug. 27, 1948, Monika was raised in Auburn. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1966 and Bliss College in 1968. In February of 1969, Monika met Edward Spooner, and they were married three months later on May 3, 1969 in Sabattus. Monika died less than one week following her and Ed’s 50th wedding anniversary. After getting married, Monika moved to Hawaii with Ed, who served in the United States Coast Guard from 1962 through 1982, and started her family. During Ed’s Coast Guard service, Monika and her family lived in Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. Upon Ed’s retirement, Monika and Ed moved home to Maine to raise their kids and settled in Auburn, Monika’s hometown. Monika was employed as a medical transcriptionist at various hospitals and medical service providers, including Johns Hopkins Hospital, CMMC, CMIC, and Bridgton Hospital. Prior to her retirement, Monika also enjoyed working at the Clothes Horse Store in Bridgton.Monika was a loving wife and mother, who took great care of her family. Monika believed in the principles of hard work, that you don’t get something for nothing, a job half-done is worse than a job not done at all, and that the day is half-over by 9 a.m. She held strong to these principles throughout her life. She had high expectations for her family and all of those around her and expected them to adhere to the same principles. Monika was tough in the face of any challenge, and she did not believe in self-pity: life was hard – accept it and move on; no one owes you any favors. Monika did not believe in drawing attention to oneself, and so of course she disliked being the center of attention. Although she would constantly worry about others, even complete strangers, she would feel guilty whenever someone showed concern for her – in her mind, there was always someone more important or worse off than her to worry about.Monika loved to ice skate. When she was younger, she would take her family to skate on Lake Auburn and other places to show off her talents. She enjoyed watching her children and later her grandchildren participate in sports, and the people she met through those activities. She was also an avid shopper and a collector, relishing a good antique sale or yard sale. After she and Ed moved to Stoneham she developed a passion for loons and decorated her home with loon-themed items. She also loved to go for boat rides around Keewaydin Lake, and she enjoyed how the scenery outside her window changed from season to season – spring, summer, fall, and winter. Monika loved her grandchildren, and although a bout with cancer interfered with her ability to share as much time as she could with them, she treasured the moments she had with them, always apologetic for not being able to do more due to her disease. Monika was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Jean Littlefield; and her brother-in-law, Van Sullivan. She is survived by her uncle, Neal H. Littlefield and his wife, Martha; her husband, Ed; her sister, Regina Sullivan; her son, Joshua Spooner, and his wife, Loralie, her daughter, Kimberly DeSanctis and her husband, Derek; four grandchildren: Ayden and Emilia DeSanctis, and Luke and Stanley Spooner; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Hall; her aunt, Virginia Luneau; her brother-in-law, Steve Spooner and his wife, Cathy, her sister-in-law, Cindi Holbrook and her husband, Larry, her brother-in-law, Phil Spooner; her niece, Sherry Madore, and her husband, Scott, and her nephew, Phillip Platt.Monika’s family is so very grateful to her husband, Ed, who provided such loving care to her during her last years, and Dr. David Benton of New England Cancer Specialists and Dr. Faithlore Gardner of Florida Cancer Specialists, who provided excellent medical care to Monika. Her family also thanks the staff at Stephens Memorial Hospital who cared for and comforted her during her final days.In typical fashion, Monika asked that she not be given a funeral service and so her family has honored her wishes. May Monika rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, Monika’s family requests donations to theStoneham RescueP.O. Box 42Stoneham, Maine 04231

