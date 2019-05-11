Androscoggin County

• Olivia Douglas, 25, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:33 p.m. Friday at 24 Third Ave. in Mechanic Falls.

• Keri Nelson, 39, of Paris, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:40 p.m. Friday at 12 Tremont St. in Paris.

Lewiston

• Elizabeth Rose, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:07 p.m. Friday at 79 Howard St.

• Gerald Chouinard, 47, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence and criminal restraint, 11:25 p.m. Friday at 79 Howard St.

• James Metzger, 24, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Turner Street.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: